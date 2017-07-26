PM Lee launches online contest for public to attend National Day Rally

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his office launched a contest on Wednesday (Jul 26) for those who want to attend this year's National Day Rally.



In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) called on interested parties to submit photos of a smart device or programme that has improved their life along with a caption explaining how. They could also share how Singapore can be a Smart Nation.

Selected responses will be invited to the Aug 20 event, where PM Lee will be speaking, as his "social media guests", it added.

To qualify for the contest, participants must "Like" and "Follow" the Lee Hsien Loong Facebook page, and post a photo of their favourite smart device or programme on their own page with a maximum 100-word caption, along with the hashtag #InviteMeToNDR. Submissions must also tag PM Lee's Facebook page in the post.

The submission post has to be public, said PMO. A link and screengrab of the post also have to be emailed to ndr@pmo.gov.sg with details like the contestant's full name and IC number.

The deadline for the entries is Tuesday (Aug 1).

In a similar campaign last year, the PMO team asked Singaporeans: "What would you do if you could be PM for 12 hours?"