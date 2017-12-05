PM Lee, Mdm Ho Ching spotted taking a walk at Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, were seen walking through Orchard Road soaking up the Christmas decorations.

Instagram user @just18 posted on Sunday (Dec 3) that he ran into the couple along the shopping street and had a "short conversation" with the Prime Minister.

"PM Lee is known to stay close to the people and feel the pulse on the ground to get a sense of what's going on. Thank you PM Lee for the handshake."

Mr Lee has posted in previous years about taking walks along Orchard Road with Mdm Ho during the Christmas light-up season.

