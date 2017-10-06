PM Lee meets Singaporeans in Brunei

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met the Singaporean community in Brunei on Thursday (Oct 5), during an official visit to celebrate the golden jubilee of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's accession to the throne.

Writing on Facebook on Friday, Mr Lee said he was "happy to catch up with so many overseas Singaporeans".

PM Lee with sales manager Firdaus and his family at the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong)

"Nowadays, it is easy to keep in contact with loved ones back home through social media and the Internet," he wrote. "Still, the Singapore Association in Brunei does good work keeping Singaporeans in touch with one another.

"It organises social activities and helps younger Singaporeans keep their Singaporean identity."

About 250 people were gathered at the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club, where Mr Lee spoke about Singapore-Brunei ties.

"We have many exchanges because it's a very dangerous big world and in a big world, small countries need to be friends with one another. Singapore and Brunei have been friends for a very long time," he said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a group shot with Singaporeans at the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong)

The Singapore Armed Forces have been training in Temburong for many years, Mr Lee noted.



There are also more than 300 Singaporeans working across various sectors such as construction, education and agriculture in the sultanate, most of them based in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.



Some have been in Brunei for decades.

"They're making a living but at the same time making friends for Singapore," he said.