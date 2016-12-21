Channel NewsAsia

PM Lee on private vacation until Dec 31

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister. 

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Capital 95.8FM studio. (Photo: Goh Chiew Tong) 

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be going on a private vacation from Thursday (Dec 22) until Dec 31, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister, the statement said.

