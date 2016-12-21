PM Lee on private vacation until Dec 31
During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.
- Posted 21 Dec 2016 18:00
- Updated 21 Dec 2016 18:13
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be going on a private vacation from Thursday (Dec 22) until Dec 31, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister, the statement said.
- CNA/ek