PM Lee on remaining honest to himself and what keeps him up at night

SINGAPORE: What keeps Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong up at night and what is his favourite interview question when he recruits ministers? These questions were put to Mr Lee at a dialogue at Camp Sequoia, a technology summit for innovators and industry leaders on Friday (Feb 24).



Here are Mr Lee’s answers in the closed-door session hosted by Shailendra Singh, managing director of Sequoia Capital India.



Q: How do you remain honest to yourself, to your fallacies, to your inadequacies? How do you truly look into the mirror and find who you generally are?



PM LEE: First of all, I try not to surround myself with “yes, sir” men. That is important because if all you have are people who say “three bags full sir”, then soon you start to believe them and that is disastrous. You need people who have their own views, whose views you respect, whom you can have a productive disagreement with, and work out ideas which you might not have come up with, or who improve on ideas you had. I think that is the first requirement.



Secondly, you have to break out of that circle. You have to see the world, you have to talk to people, ordinary people. You have to have a sense of what it looks like not from the point of view of the policymaker, but from the point of view of those who are at the receiving end of your policies. I can tell you that is very hard. Because it makes so much sense – if only you drew the boxes this way, line things up like that, make that administrative adjustment and everything will work fine. But in fact, every time we draw a box like that, there is a consequence for human beings. Every time you make a rule, somebody will think of a way to operate around the rule. It is so with healthcare, it is so with insurance, it is so with financial services. There is no end to this exercise in influencing people. People generally want to cooperate, but at the same time, they are optimising for themselves or their families or their groups. You have to be conscious of this, in order to – at least to some extent – acknowledge the limitations of what you are able to do.



The personal part – well each person has to do it his own way. First of all, do not think that you are right all the time. Always leave open the possibility, I may be wrong. If the person tells you something, what makes him say that? Could he possibly have a point? You may find that after thinking it over a day or two, he has a point and you have to find some way to accommodate that and to acknowledge that you were mistaken. You can be mistaken from time to time.

Q: What is your favourite interview question when you are hiring ministers?



PM LEE: I have had many of these interviews. I think we ask what they read so we get some sense of what their interests are. We ask what they have been doing outside of their work so we see whether they have an interest in social issues, whether they have an interest in helping people. We ask what policy issues they care about and have a view on and would like the Government to change. That is usually the question which they find the hardest to answer because they are not sure whether to tell us that we are dead wrong on something or other. But if they give us a good answer, we give them very high marks.



Q: What are you afraid of? What keeps you up at night?

PM Lee: Well, some of the things which keep you up at night, you cannot do anything about. We spent a lot of time worrying about the United States presidential election. There are other things which can go bump in the night because we are in uncharted waters. There is a major change of direction in the United States. Other powers will react and how does that interaction work out. If it is the rebalancing, that is manageable. If it is destabilisation, you do not know what the consequences are. That is one big global uncertainty.



Within the region, we also watch very carefully the trends and our neighbouring countries whether they are focused on regional cooperation and integration, or whether their focus is on economic nationalism - like the mood in the United States and the developed countries - and are therefore turned more inwards. We monitor this. It can happen. Because when you are a small country like Singapore, you know that you have no choice. When you are big country, two, three hundred million people, you feel that you can strike a different balance. And if you strike a different balance, you cannot calculate all the consequences. Everybody says the right thing. If you interview world leaders, everybody will say they are for free trade. But what they mean by it and what they do when they say they are doing free trade, you have to watch and see. That keeps us up.



We also have to watch our own domestic population trends, our demographic trends. That worries us a great deal and again it is something with no easy solution. We can do certain things but you cannot drastically change it. Our birth rate is too low. The average fertility is 1.3 per female. It has to be 2.1 to just replace ourselves. We can top up to a certain extent with new citizens, with permanent residents from overseas. But you must have a core which is transmitted from generation to generation, and transmitted by birth. It cannot all be somebody naturalised. Otherwise the essence of the country somehow disappears. That is something which we are still working with. We are doing all the things which seem sensible to do. Tax credits, tax incentives, cash bonuses, pre-school facilities, infant care facilities, paternity leave, more paternity leave.



Houses - nowhere else in the world do you wait to buy a house before you get married. But in Singapore, people say, ‘I am not getting married, how about giving me a house first, sooner’. In fact, we are doing that. Because actually that has become the norm and it has been our policy to have every Singaporean be entitled to a public housing flat, subsidised. We can do that and it is a big differentiator between Singapore and other cities. I was just talking to a visitor this weekend. He said, ‘How do you do public housing?’ Because that is the one problem he cannot solve. His middle class wants affordable housing in the cities and he cannot deliver it to them because there is a free market. But in Singapore, we can deliver public housing, affordable, to Singaporeans. You do not have to live way out in the suburbs or rent a tiny space or live with your parents even as 20-, 30-year-old adults. Those are some of the things we are doing.

Q: Favourite websites?



PM LEE: I have on my desktop the news websites open. BBC, New York Times, Straits Times, Channel NewsAsia. They are there all the time. Because of that, I do not watch the television news anymore. If you want to see the snippet, it is there all the time. I have Facebook open and Instagram, because I have accounts. I track what is happening to my post, what people are saying, and whether we have to respond to it or not. It is quite useful because without those, I would not reach out to significant segments of the population, here and overseas. It is also fun, if you do not become addicted to it.



What other websites do I go to? I look at a page called Astronomy Picture of the Day. Some of you may know of that. Every day there is a picture, nebula, supernova, the sun, rings of Saturn, something like that. I sometimes look at blogs by mathematicians to track what they are doing. I follow Terry Tao’s blog. He covers all sorts of things. Usually I get lost after the first two paragraphs of his post but it is interesting to know what he is working on. He is a chap who proved that you can have as long a series of primes and arithmetic progression as you like. In other words, you can have ten primes which are in arithmetic progression or one hundred or one thousand. It is something which people were looking for many, many years. He has done many other things.



I look at photography websites because I take pictures. You pick up ideas looking at what people do, how they take the pictures. Some hints, some sense of what you are looking for and how you analyse a scene. Now when I look at pictures, you do not just say it is very pretty. You figure out where his leading lines are, where his focuses are, whether he put it on the one-third line or not and all sorts of technical things. It is like wine, oenophiles, drinking wine and activating the brains instead of just the taste buds. But it is fun.