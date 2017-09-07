PM Lee, President Jokowi hail ‘special’ 50th anniversary of Singapore-Indonesia relations

The two leaders also point to progress in areas of cooperation like tourism and the digital economy.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday (Sep 7) lauded the “very special” occasion of 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Our bilateral relationship has since grown and prospered,” Mr Lee said at a joint press conference, following the signing of several agreements between both countries. “Generations of leaders have taken a long-term and win-win approach to cooperate for mutual benefit and to solve problems amicably and sensibly.”

“As a result, today we have a strong partnership based on mutual trust and respect. We hope (this) will continue to strengthen and prosper for many more years.”

A total of nine Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between the two Southeast Asian nations were signed on Thursday, covering areas like higher education, vocational training and disaster risk management.

Mr Lee noted: “Since our last Leaders’ Retreat, many areas of cooperation have been progressing, including investment and skills training, digital economy and initiatives to support regional growth and development in Indonesia.”



“In particular, I’m happy that Kendal Industrial Park (KIP), which opened last year, is doing well. It has attracted 32 confirmed tenants and almost US$500 million in investment, creating close to 4,000 jobs.



“There are now plans to set up a polytechnic in KIP to produce trained workers to support the project.”



Expanding on Singapore and Indonesia joining hands in the development of the digital economy, Mr Widodo said: “This is no longer an option. It is now imperative. This will be a priority for Indonesia and Singapore.”



“If we can combine... investment, technology with talent and youth market potential, then the digital economy cooperation will make Indonesia as well as Singapore’s economy even stronger.”



“Batam is an ideal location to further develop the digital economy,” he added. “Including the development of the digital cluster in Nongsa and the development of a startup incubator.”



Added Mr Widodo: “Tourism also presents great opportunities which we have yet to optimise. Indonesia has all-encompassing tourism destinations... and new destinations continue to be promoted.”



“That is why we have agreed to improve our cooperation and synergise our comparative advantage in tourism, by developing joint tourism destinations, cooperating on operating cruise ships and cruise ship harbour construction and increasing tourism infrastructure investment."



Mr Lee also said the historic joint RISING50 flypast, due to take place later on Thursday, reflected the “close defence ties” and ‘excellent working relations” between Singapore and Indonesia’s defence forces and security agencies.

“To bring our peoples closer together… we plan to hold a major cultural event in 2018, to cap off our RISING50 celebrations,” he revealed. “And to showcase Indonesia’s rich cultural tapestry and Singapore’s growing arts and culture scene.”



“The overall breadth and depth of our cooperation reflects an enduring and maturing partnership,” said Mr Lee.



“I am confident that under President Jokowi’s leadership, we will continue to enjoy a strong, forward-looking and dynamic relationship.”



“I look forward to seeing Singapore and Indonesia rise together to greater heights over the next 50 years.”

