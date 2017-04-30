PM Lee, President Trump reaffirm 'deep and longstanding relationship' in phone call

SINGAPORE: US President Donald J Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reaffirmed the "deep and longstanding relationship" between the two countries during Mr Trump's phone call to Mr Lee on Sunday (Apr 30), the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.



In a news release, MFA said this was the second phone conversation between the leaders, after Mr Lee congratulated Mr Trump on Dec 2 last year for winning the US presidential election.



"PM and President Trump affirmed the deep and longstanding relationship between Singapore and the United States. They expressed satisfaction that ministers from both sides are already working with each other and looked forward to meeting each other soon," the ministry added.

