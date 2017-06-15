PM Lee’s son Li Hongyi says he has no interest in politics

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s son Li Hongyi said on Thursday (Jun 15) he is not interested in politics, a day after his aunt and uncle said the Prime Minister harboured political ambitions for him.

“For what it is worth, I really have no interest in politics,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday, his aunt and uncle, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, issued a public statement saying they have “lost confidence” in their brother, PM Lee. They also said, based on their interactions, that PM Lee and his wife Ho Ching “harbour political ambitions for their son, Li Hongyi”.

In response, PM Lee said he was “very disappointed” that his siblings chose to issue a statement publicising private family matters and denied their allegations, particularly the claim about his son.

"I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate allegations that they have made,” he said. “Ho Ching and I deny these allegations, especially the absurd claim that I have political ambitions for my son."

According to his LinkedIn profile, the 30-year-old Mr Li has worked at the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) since December 2013. Prior to that, he worked at Google as a product manager after graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.