PM Lee sends condolences over earthquake in Mexico

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to offer condolences over the earthquake that struck the southern coast of Mexico on Thursday (Sep 7), a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

In a letter dated Sep 9, 2017, PM Lee said he was "saddened by the loss of lives and extensive damage caused by the earthquake".



"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend our deepest condolences to Mexico. I am confident that under your able leadership, Mexico will overcome this tragic event.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult period," PM Lee said.



More than 50 people were killed in the 8.2-magnitude earthquake after it struck the Pacific coast.

There have been no reports of injured Singaporeans said MFA, adding that it has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected areas.

"Singaporeans in the affected areas should stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe," the statement added.

Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at 6379 8800/8855.