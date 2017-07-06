PM Lee 'shares siblings' wish not to carry on Oxley Road dispute in public'

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (Jul 6) that he shared his siblings' wish not to carry on their dispute over their late father's Oxley Road house in public, and to manage their disagreement in private.

This, he said in a statement on Thursday evening, was "exactly" what he had been trying to do.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Lee's siblings, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, released a joint public statement to say they would cease presenting further evidence on social media, "provided that we and our father's wish are not attacked or misrepresented".

As part of their statement, Dr Lee and Mr Lee said: "We ... welcome Hsien Loong’s stated desire on Jul 4, 2017 to manage his disagreement with us in private. We look forward to talking without the involvement of lawyers or government agencies."

PM Lee's statement is reproduced in full below:



"I note my siblings’ latest public statement. I share their wish not to carry on the dispute in public and to manage the disagreement in private. That is exactly what I have been trying to do.



"My siblings’ statement also repeats their previous allegations against me. I have already refuted these and stand by what I have said.



"My siblings referred to a ceasefire offer from them. They wanted me to call off my Ministerial Statement and the debate in Parliament, disband the Ministerial Committee, and not respond to their accusations. I could not agree to do any of that. It would have been improper and irresponsible."