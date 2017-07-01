PM Lee threatened to gazette 38 Oxley Road: Lee Wei Ling

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had “threatened angrily to gazette” 38 Oxley Road, Lee Wei Ling said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jul 1).

Dr Lee said PM Lee did this following the reading of Lee Kuan Yew’s will by lawyers after his death. “This greatly disturbed me. He was willing to go against Papa’s wishes as soon as Papa was gone,” she wrote.

She also added that Mr Lee’s wife, Ho Ching, took a sabbatical to “help sort out Lee family affairs”.

“This consisted of spending her days at Oxley Road getting the photographer from Ministry of Communications and Information to photograph and catalog items which she would pack into plastic boxes to send to storage, and her attempts to recreate the way Oxley looked decades ago".

"She had no business doing this at all," said Dr Lee.

Dr Lee said Madam Ho “wrongfully took and handed over” items from the Oxley Road house to the National Heritage Board (NHB) – enough to create a “Lee Kuan Yew Museum”.

She added: “Later, the NHB was subsequently told by the Prime Minister's Office to refuse the exhibition – simply because we (Dr Lee and Lee Hsien Yang) had required that the last paragraph in Papa’s will be simultaneously displayed to remind the public of his desire (for the house) to be demolished.”

Dr Lee also said the Mr Lee and Madam Ho’s actions “angered” her, adding they were “taking advantage of the fact that no one would dare criticise them for acting improperly”.

PM Lee has been locked in a dispute with his siblings over their childhood home, and the matter spilled into the public sphere last month when Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee issued a joint statement accusing their brother of abusing his powers in Government, saying they have "lost confidence" in him.

PM Lee and and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will deliver ministerial statements on the dispute in Parliament on Monday.