PM Lee to deliver eulogy at memorial service for Othman Wok

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver one of six eulogies at a memorial service to be held for the late Cabinet minister Othman Wok on Wednesday (Apr 19).

The service at Victoria Concert Hall will begin at 6.30pm.

The other five who will speak at the service are Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister of State and Chairman of OnePeople.sg Dr Janil Puthucheary, former MP for Pasir Panjang SMC (1980-1991) Abbas Abu Amin, MP for West Coast GRC Patrick Tay, as well as Mr Othman's son-in-law Munir Shah, said OnePeople.sg in a media release on Tuesday night.

More than 600 invited guests are expected to attend the service. These include the family of the late Mr Othman, his close personal friends, Old Guard colleagues as well as grassroots leaders from Pasir Panjang.

President Tony Tan, Cabinet ministers, members of the judiciary, MPs and senior civil servants will also attend the memorial.



A video commemorating Mr Othman's contributions to Singapore will be played, and the service will conclude with the observance of a minute of silence, and the national anthem.

Mr Othman died on Monday afternoon at the age of 92. A state-assisted funeral was held for him on Tuesday.