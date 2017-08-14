PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20 at ITE

Mr Lee’s speech will be carried live on Mediacorp’s TV channels, radio stations and online platforms.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his 2017 National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 20) at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) at Ang Mo Kio.



In a press statement on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Mr Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.30pm. He will then deliver his English speech between 8.15pm to 9.30pm.



Mr Lee’s speech will be carried live on Mediacorp’s TV channels, radio stations and online platforms.

Mediacorp's Channel 5, Channel NewsAsia and 938LIVE will broadcast the Prime Minister's English speech live. Channel NewsAsia will also livestream the English speech on its website and on its Facebook page.



The Mandarin broadcast of the National Day Rally will be on Channel 8 and Channel U, and can be heard on Capital 95.8FM from 6.45pm, while the Malay broadcast will be on Suria and simulcast on Warna 94.2FM. Those who want to listen to the Tamil broadcast can tune in to Vasantham or Oli 96.8FM.

The rally will also be livestreamed on Mediacorp's Toggle.sg as well as the PMO’s YouTube channel, PM Lee’s Facebook page, and the REACH Facebook page.

Live captioning will be provided for PM’s English speech on TV and online channels, while sign language interpretation will be available for the Malay and Mandarin speeches on the PMO YouTube channel, the PMO said.



In his National Day Message earlier this month, PM Lee had outlined three longer-term issues he said he would focus on in his National Day Rally - pre-school, diabetes and Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions.

In its statement, PMO also encouraged viewers to engage in conversation on the rally by including the hashtag #NDRsg in social media posts.