PM Lee to make official visit to China next week: Report

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to China next week, Chinese state media reported on Friday (Sep 15).

The visit, from Sep 19 to 21, comes at the invitation of Chinese Premier Lee Keqiang, reported Xinhua, citing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

The spokesperson added that Chinese leaders will meet PM Lee to "exchange views on bilateral ties and issues of common concern".

Besides Beijing, he will also visit Fujian province.

PM Lee and President Xi Jinping had in July affirmed the two countries' bilateral relationship when they met in Germany ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

On Thursday, Mr Xi also congratulated President Halimah Yacob on her inauguration. According to Xinhua, Mr Xi said he highly values bilateral relations and is willing to work with Mdm Halimah to deepen cooperation.

PM Lee was last on a working visit to China in September 2016, when he attended the G20 Leaders' Summit in Hangzhou.