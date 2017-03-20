PM Lee to make official visit to Vietnam

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Vietnam from Mar 21 to 24, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday (Mar 20).

Mr Lee will visit Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) from Tuesday to Wednesday, and Hanoi from Wednesday to Friday.

The visit will reaffirm Singapore's long-standing ties with Vietnam, said PMO.

PM Lee will also meet several Vietnamese leaders to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation that is underpinned by the strategic partnership concluded during his last official visit to Vietnam in September 2013, the PMO added.

In Hanoi, Mr Lee will meet Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Tran Dai Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly President Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Mr Lee will be hosted to dinner by Mr Phuc.

The Singapore Prime Minister will also lay wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Monument for National Heroes and Martyrs.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Mr Lee will receive a call by Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, who will also host him to lunch.

Mr Lee will attend a luncheon with businessmen based in Ho Chi Minh City and officiate the opening of the Mapletree Business Centre there. He will also attend a reception with Singaporeans based in the city.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Defence Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng, Member of Parliament Intan Azura Mokhtar, and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During Mr Lee's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister.