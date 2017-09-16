PM Lee to meet Chinese President Xi and Premier Li in Beijing

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang when he makes an official visit to China from Sep 19 to 21. The visit comes at the invitation of Premier Li, Chinese state media reported.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released on Saturday (Sep 16) said Premier Li will host a welcome ceremony and dinner banquet for Mr Lee. PM Lee will also meet Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhang Dejiang while he is in the Chinese capital.

After Beijing, Mr Lee heads to Xiamen, where he will be hosted to lunch by the Secretary of the Communist Party of China Fujian Provincial Committee You Quan. He will also visit ST Aerospace Technologies (Xiamen) Company and the Fujian (Xiamen)-Singapore Friendship Polyclinic - the first polyclinic jointly established by Singapore and China in 2011.

Additionally, Mr Lee is due to attend a commemorative event to mark the completion of the refurbishment of the facade of the OCBC Building.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, as well as Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing.



Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, and various officials from the PMO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore will make the trip as well.



During PM Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister.