PM Lee to meet President Trump at White House in October

US President Donald Trump accepts Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong's offer of RSAF Chinook helicopters to help in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief operations.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House in October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Aug 29).

In response to media queries, an MFA spokesman said PM Lee called President Trump on Tuesday to express his concern and sympathies over the loss of life and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.



Mr Lee spoke to Mr Trump while the latter was on Air Force One en route to Texas.

PM Lee also said that Singapore was ready to assist in the disaster relief operations by deploying the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) CH-47 Chinook helicopters from its Peace Prairie detachment in Grand Prairie, Texas. President Trump thanked PM Lee and accepted his offer of help, MFA said.

President Trump and PM Lee also discussed North Korea’s "continued and deliberate provocations", including the latest ballistic missile launch on Tuesday. PM Lee said Singapore was "deeply concerned" and had issued a statement condemning this "reckless action".



"We strongly urge North Korea to cease all provocations immediately, and reiterate our long-standing call for North Korea to abide by its international obligations and commitments," Mr Lee wrote in a Facebook post.





Advertisement

Advertisement

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Hamburg, Germany. "We have a very big relationship now and it will probably get much bigger," Mr Trump said during their meeting in July.