PM Lee to visit Donald Trump at White House on Oct 23

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit the White House on Oct 23, the White House press secretary said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 10).

"President Donald J Trump will welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to the White House on October 23, 2017," the statement said.

"President Trump looks forward to reaffirming the relationship between the United States and Singapore, which has been one of America's closest partners in Asia for more than 50 years.

"The President and Prime Minister will discuss ways to further strengthen our economic, political, security and people-to-people ties, and work to advance United States engagement and mutual interests throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Hamburg, Germany. "We have a very big relationship now and it will probably get much bigger," Mr Trump said during their meeting in July.

Mr Lee's upcoming visit is scheduled just ahead of Trump's planned trip to Asia in early November, during which he is expected to make stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

