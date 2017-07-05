PM Lee to visit Germany, attend G20 Leaders' Summit

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a working visit to Germany from Jul 6 to 11, at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to a press statement by the Singapore Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released on Wednesday (Jul 5), Mr Lee will visit Berlin on Jul 6, Hamburg from Jul 7 to 8 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit and Munich from Jul 9 to 11. The visit will reaffirm the excellent ties with Germany - a "close and like-minded partner", it added.

During his time in Berlin, Mr Lee will be hosted to lunch by Ms Merkel and they will discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the PMO said.

During the G20 Leaders' Summit in Hamburg, PM Lee will participate in discussions on global economic growth, trade and finance, digitisation and jobs, as well as other challenges such as climate change and public health. He will also have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including meeting US President Donald Trump for the first time.

In Munich, Mr Lee will have roundtable discussions with business leaders from German multinational corporations (MNCs), Mittelstand, or its small- and medium-sized companies, and world market leaders.

He will also be the guest-of-honour at the certificate presentation ceremony for the newly appointed Singapore economic ambassadors for the Mittelstand, and the launch of the Singapore Digitalisation Hub at Siemens, as well as attend a National Day Reception with the Singapore community in Germany, the press release said.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and senior officials from the PMO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, the Economic Development Board and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister during Mr Lee's absence, the PMO said.