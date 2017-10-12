PM Lee to visit Washington from Oct 22 to 26

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official working visit to Washington, DC from Oct 22 to 26 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed on Thursday (Oct 12).

"In addition to President Trump, PM Lee will be meeting key administration officials as well as members of the Congressional leadership," an MFA spokesperson said.

Mr Lee will also take part in a moderated dialogue at the Council of Foreign Relations and speak at the Economic Club of Washington DC.

A

PM Lee to meet Donald Trump at White House on Oct 23

released on Tuesday said Mr Lee will meet Mr Trump on Oct 23.

"President Trump looks forward to reaffirming the relationship between the United States and Singapore, which has been one of America's closest partners in Asia for more than 50 years," the White House press secretary said in the statement.



The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have a very big relationship now and it will probably get much bigger," Mr Trump said during their meeting in July.



Mr Lee's upcoming visit is scheduled just ahead of Mr Trump's planned trip to Asia in early November, during which he is expected to make stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.