PM Lee, Vivian Balakrishnan send condolences over USS John S McCain collision

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to United States President Donald Trump to offer condolences over the collision involving US warship John S McCain and an oil tanker.

The incident, which happened in Singapore waters on the early hours of Monday (Aug 21) morning, resulted in 10 missing USS John S McCain crew members and another five injured.

Some remains have been found in the sealed compartments of the warship, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift said on Tuesday.

The US Navy is also in the process of identifying a body found by the Malaysian Navy to see if it is one of the 10 missing sailors.

In a letter dated Aug 23, Mr Lee said he was saddened by the loss of lives.

"I offer my condolences to the victims and their loved ones," he wrote. "We will continue to do our utmost in the search-and-rescue operations and assist the injured sailors in their recovery."

Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to express his condolences on the passing of lives and reaffirmed Singapore's efforts in search operations.

"We will continue to do all we can to render assistance to the US Navy and the injured sailors," said Dr Balakrishnan.



Search and rescue operations on Monday evening led by Singapore's maritime authorities for the 10 missing US sailors in the collision between USS John S McCain and an oil tanker. (Photo: MPA)

Search-and-rescue operations by Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and the US have been ongoing since Monday morning.