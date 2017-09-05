PM Lee will nominate Tan Chuan-Jin as Speaker, Desmond Lee to be Minister at MSF

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong intends to nominate Mr Tan Chuan-Jin as the new Speaker of Parliament, announced the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Tuesday (Sep 5).

The nomination will take place on Sep 11 when Parliament convenes. Mr Tan, who is currently Minister for Social and Family Development, will then have to be elected by Members of Parliament.

He succeeds Mdm Halimah Yacob who resigned last month to contest the Presidential Election.

As the Speaker cannot be elected from members who are office holders, Mr Tan will resign as the Minister for Social and Family Development, said the PMO.

As such, Mr Desmond Lee will be appointed Minister for Social and Family Development. He will continue as Second Minister in the Ministry of National Development, but will relinquish his appointments in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO also announced that Mrs Josephine Teo will be appointed as Second Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and will relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She will continue as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister in the Ministry of Manpower.

Composite photo of Ministers Demond Lee and Josephine Teo.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, PM Lee said it was not easy to find a suitable replacement for Mdm Halimah.

"While Chuan-Jin stood out as the best choice, it was a very difficult decision to nominate him, as it meant losing an effective and activist minister at MSF Singapore," he wrote.

"Chuan-Jin remains an important member of my team, though in a different role. I have asked him to maintain his interest in environmental and social issues, and his concern for the needy and disadvantaged."

Mr Tan said he is "glad" to accept PM Lee's nomination and hopes to get the support of Members of Parliament.

"I would like to thank PM and my Cabinet colleagues for their trust and support these past six years, and I look forward to working with them and with all Parliamentary colleagues in my new capacity in the days ahead," he wrote on Facebook.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Government Whip Chan Chun Sing said he is confident that Mr Tan will do his best in his new role.

"I’ve known Chuan-Jin for over 30 years. We were schoolmates, army mates and then Cabinet colleagues. I know his temperament well and am confident that he will do his best as Speaker of the House," he said on Facebook.

"Chuan-Jin has always and will continue to serve Singaporeans with all his heart. He will have our full support."