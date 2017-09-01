PM Lee wishes Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Haji

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Sep 1) wished Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Haji.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee also wished Singapore’s pilgrims performing the Haj in Mecca a "meaningful Haj and a safe journey home".

"Every year, pilgrims from all over the world gather in Mecca to perform one of the world’s largest annual pilgrimages," he said. "This year, the Saudi authorities have increased our Haj quota from 680 pilgrims to 800. I am glad more Singaporeans have the chance to perform the Haj."

He added that as a "gesture of appreciation", this year's Singapore Haj delegation was led by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim.

Mr Lee also commended the Korban rites being performed in Singapore's mosques.



"Back home, Muslims also perform the Korban (sacrifice) rites today at the mosques," he said. "The meat will then be distributed to the poor and needy.



"This ritual is a good reminder to share our blessings in the spirit of gotong-royong and compassion."

KORBAN 2017 A 'RESOUNDING SUCCESS'

The Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) announced on Friday evening that Korban 2017 had been a "resounding success".

In a statement, JKMS said that Korban rites had been conducted at 25 venues across Singapore and that auditors were present at all centres to ensure the proper handling and slaughtering of livestock.

It expressed its gratitude to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) for "helping to ensure that Korban was carried out in accordance with international standards of animal welfare", and also thanked mosque personnel and volunteers - "especially the younger and newer ones" - who "worked tirelessly to ensure smooth operations this year".

JKMS chairman Hj Saat Matari commented on the number of "fresh faces" at this year's Korban operations.

"We are seeing quite a number of fresh faces who want to gain deeper understanding and appreciate the symbolic meaning behind Korban," he said in JKMS' statement. "During the training sessions, we can see that they’re ready to step up and willing to learn.

"Together with the seasoned volunteers, we are seeing an incident-free Korban operation this year."