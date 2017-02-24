PMDs impounded after enforcement operations conducted in February: LTA

SINGAPORE: More than 100 enforcement actions were conducted in the first two weeks of February. and several personal mobility devices (PMDs) belonging to users found to be riding on the roads were impounded, the Land Transport Authority said on Friday (Feb 24).

In a Facebook post, LTA said its Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) have conducted the operations at places such as Marine Terrace, Bedok North, Yishun, River Valley and Alexandra.

It reiterated that riding PMDs on the roads is illegal as this endangers the rider and other road users.

The AMEOs have also been educating users of non-compliant PMDs about the changes under the Active Mobility Bill, which will come into effect later this year.





"We will continue to conduct enforcement operations and take firm action against any rider found breaking the law," it wrote.