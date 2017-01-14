Pokemon-themed fun run draws almost 6,000

SINGAPORE: Almost 6,000 Pokemon fans turned out on Saturday morning (Jan 14) for what was billed as Southeast Asia’s first official Pokemon-themed fun run at the Promontory @ Marina Bay, organisers said.

Participants took on the role of Pokemon "trainers" in the 5km fun run along the waterfront, where they got to collect Pokeballs and stop for photos with various Pokemon.

Junior "trainers" – those aged between four and 12 – also got to run alongside Junichi Masuda, a game director and composer for the Pokemon games and the guest-of-honour for the run.





The race is flagged off. (Photo: Pokemon Run Singapore 2017)





Guest-of-honour Junichi Masuda. (Photo: Pokemon Run Singapore 2017)

A Pikachu parade greeted participants at the finishing line. There was also a Pokemon Garden with life-size Pokemon cut-outs, as well as a Pallet Town for games, activities and Japanese food.



