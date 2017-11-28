Pokemon-themed fun run returns to Singapore for second edition

SINGAPORE: The Pokemon Run is returning to Singapore for a second time in January, complete with a carnival and a dance performance.

Almost 6,000 fans turned up earlier this year for what organisers billed as Southeast Asia’s first official Pokemon-themed fun run.

Guest-of-honour Junichi Masuda, a game director and composer for the Pokemon games, at the start of the fun run. (Photo: Pokemon Run Singapore 2017)

The second edition, which will take place on Jan 27, 2018, will feature a 5km fun run that “brings to life the trials a Pokemon trainer has to overcome on their journey to become a Pokemon Master”, the organisers said.

Participants will face unique obstacles in fire, water, electricity and grass element zones across the route that will pass through Gardens by the Bay, it added.

A carnival is also being held in conjunction with the run. Organisers say there will be games and food, as well as a newly choreographed Pikachu dance performance.

The race is open to all participants aged four and above with prices starting at S$55. The carnival opens at 2pm, while the fun run’s first flag-off is at 4pm. Those interested can register here.