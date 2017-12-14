Police arrest 11 women from unlicensed massage outlets

SINGAPORE: Police arrested 11 women during raids on Tuesday (Dec 12) targeting unlicensed massage establishments at Jalan Bukit Merah, Tanjong Pagar and South Bridge Road.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they nabbed the 11 women, aged between 28 and 40, for offences under the Women’s Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Action will also be taken against four massage establishments for offences under the Massage Establishments Act, police said.



Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.