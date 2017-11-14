Police arrest 3 after mass brawl at St James Power Station nightclub

SINGAPORE: Three people were arrested at a nightclub along Sentosa Gateway after a mass brawl broke out early on Sunday morning (Nov 12).



Police said two 23-year-old men, and a woman, also 23, were nabbed for assaulting a police officer who was performing a routine patrol at the night spot. Channel NewsAsia understands that the incident happened at ENVY Dance Club.

The officer was trying to stop a dispute but was subsequently assaulted by the two men. The woman also grabbed the officer and punched him, police said.

The trio were subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against a public servant.

Videos of the brawl have since gone viral on social media.





Some men are seen in the footage kicking and punching fellow customers as well as ENVY Dance Club staff.

In a Facebook post early on Tuesday morning (Nov 14), ENVY Dance Club confirmed that "various perpetrators" of the brawl "have already been taken down" and that it was conducting investigations with the help of the police.

The nightclub, which is located near VivoCity, added that it "strictly" does not condone such rowdy acts and it vowed to "protect the public interests at all costs".

"We apologise for any dismays caused during the enforcement for safety and protection," the post said.

The three people arrested in the case were among six who were nabbed last weekend for using abusive language and causing hurt to police officers.