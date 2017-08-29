Police arrest 79 people after 2-day operation at massage and entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE: Thirty four men and 45 women have been arrested during a two-day enforcement operation conducted from Aug 24 (Thu) to Aug 25, the police said in a release on Tuesday.



Central Police Division officers checked massage establishments and public entertainment outlets in Chinatown, Tanjong Pagar, Little India, Jalan Besar and Bendemeer.

An internet casino located along Kitchener Road was also raided and 10 computers and cash amounting to S$3,511 were seized.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 68, were arrested for a range of offences including gambling and employment-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

Commander of Central Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Arthur Law said the police will continue to clamp down on sleaze and criminal activities.



"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law,” he said.

