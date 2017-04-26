Police arrest couple over Toa Payoh hawker centre incident

SINGAPORE: Police on Tuesday (Apr 25) arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for causing public nuisance at a hawker centre in Toa Payoh.

In a statement, the police said they received reports on Sunday about a couple who allegedly used offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 market and hawker centre.

Investigators established the identities of the two people and they were arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Video circulating widely on social media showed the couple shouting at an elderly man and pushing him, allegedly over who could use an empty table.

Claims that the couple were employees at a Toa Payoh branch of UOB have since been shown to be false.



In a Facebook post on Sunday, the bank said: "Our investigations show that the couple shown in the video is not our UOB Toa Payoh branch staff. While we agree with many of you that the behaviour captured is shameful and deplorable, nevertheless we need to be fair to the innocent and therefore respectfully request that any unsubstantiated allegations not be posted."



Anyone convicted of the offence of public nuisance may be fined up to S$1,000.



