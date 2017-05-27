Police arrest e-bike rider who punched 69-year-old man

SINGAPORE: Police on Saturday (May 27) arrested the man who punched a 69-year-old man in a fight along Hougang Avenue 7, which resulted in the latter suffering a heart attack.

The injured man had been assaulted by a man on an e-bike at around 9.30pm on May 18, said the man's daughter, who posted an online appeal for help in identifying her father's assailant.

The woman, who identified herself as Hui Ying on Facebook, said that her parents had been crossing the road when the plastic bag her father was carrying "accidentally brushed the man on his helmet" as he tried to avoid the biker.

"That guy then stopped and assaulted my dad straight away," she wrote, adding that he punched her father in the eyes, head and chest and shouted vulgarities at him.



The man fled the scene, she said, adding that a passer-by tried to give chase but lost the attacker "somewhere near Paya Lebar".



Advertisement

Advertisement

The injured man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and his daughter added that he suffered a heart attack after the incident.

Police said that Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers arrested the suspect, a 62-year-old man, on Saturday.

He will be charged on Monday with committing a negligent act which endangers life or the personal safety of others, police said.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to S$1,500, or both.