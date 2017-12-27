Police arrest man for causing trouble with scissors at Bedok Mall; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old man wielding a pair of scissors was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 27) for public nuisance after he entered various shops at Bedok Mall and damaged their property.

The police said in a Facebook post at about 6.30pm that it was attending to an incident at Bedok Mall and had detained a man. No one was injured in the incident, it added.

In an update, the police added that the man, who had a history of mental health problems, had been arrested for public nuisance.

Channel NewsAsia understands that authorities received reports at about 6.05pm that a man carrying a weapon had entered various shops in the mall, smashing items.

He is understood to have smashed glass panels at various stores in the mall and shouted at customers.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man was detained by an off-duty police officer, who was later assisted by the mall's security officers.

An eyewitness told Channel NewsAsia that she was at a Starbucks outlet in the mall when she heard glass shattering at a watch store.

When she rushed to the watch shop, the man was sitting on the floor, the eyewitness said.

"He kept saying that he needed to take his medication and only then would he be calm," added the eyewitness, who asked for anonymity.

"We are extending our fullest cooperation to the police in their ongoing investigations," said Mr Mustafa Abdul Rahim, the mall's general manager.

Police investigations are ongoing.