Police bring suspect in Golden Mile Complex stomping case back to scene

SINGAPORE: The 22-year-old suspect who was filmed stomping on a man multiple times at Golden Mile Complex on Beach Road returned to the scene of the incident with police today (Oct 15), after he was arrested on Saturday.

The suspect answered questions as police investigators did a walk through of the first floor of Golden Mile Complex, including the area outside the shop where the incident took place.



He will be charged in court tomorrow for one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.



The 22-year-old suspect is brought to the scene of the incident where a man was stomped as he lay on the floor at Golden Mile Complex. (Photo: Cheryl Goh)

Channel NewsAsia understands the suspect had gone to Golden Mile Complex on Wednesday to meet a friend.



He was on the way to the washroom when he encountered the victim, whom he did not know beforehand. They got into a staring match, which led to the suspect attacking the victim.

The suspect was caught stomping on the man repeatedly on Wednesday in a 49-second video that has since gone viral. The video shows the victim curled on the floor outside a shop as the attacker in a white T-shirt stomps on him repeatedly.



A few other men circled the victim, and passers-by looking on did not intervene.



The 25-year-old victim was conscious when taken to a hospital and is understood to have been discharged.