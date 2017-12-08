Police investigating case of maid 'seen in distress' in online video

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Dec 8) that it is aware of a video of a foreign domestic worker "seen in distress" and that the authorities have opened an investigation.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the Centre for Domestic Employees, which is run by the National Trades Union Congress, is also providing assistance to the woman in the video.

The police has also told Channel NewsAsia that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

In a widely circulated video, a young woman, believed to be from Myanmar, is seen looking frightened and asking for help.

In halting English, the woman - dressed simply in a yellow T-shirt and shorts - attempts to give the person recording the video a phone number, presumably for her "sister".

When she is asked if "they slap you?", the woman nods and slaps her right cheek gently twice.

The video ends with two close-up photos of the woman's cheeks, which are red.

In the Facebook post by the MOM, the agency said it is aware of the video and that the authorities are in contact with the helper.

"We are aware of a video on All Singapore Stuff of a foreign domestic worker who was seen to be in distress. The authorities are in contact with her and are currently investigating the matter," the post read.