Police investigating case of naked man who roamed around Tampines

The unidentified man was spotted in Tampines Avenue 9, Tampines Street 71 and on bus 168. (Photos: Yew Kwang Lim, Huang Jiaxing/Facebook)
SINGAPORE: The police are trying to establish the identity of a man who was spotted walking naked around the Tampines area on Thursday (Sep 14). He was also seen travelling on a public bus. 

The police said they were alerted to a case of an obscene act at about 7.40am.

Photos circulating online show the man wearing nothing but boots, spectacles and a lanyard, while holding a mobile phone. He was seen walking near Block 523C Tampines Avenue 9 and standing on board a public bus, which Channel NewsAsia understands to be bus service 168.

He was also spotted near Block 728 Tampines Street 71, which is about a 10-minute walk from Block 523C.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

