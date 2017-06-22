Police investigating Facebook post defending radical preacher Rasul Dahri

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a Facebook post defending radical Singaporean preacher Rasul Dahri, whose books were banned this week for containing extremist religious views.



Police said on Thursday (Jun 22) that a report was lodged and they are looking into the matter.

Online Islamic Bookshelf, a book retailer, came to Mr Rasul's defence in a Facebook post on Thursday morning, saying his publications do not promote violence. If that was the case, many of his followers would have "long time bomb here and there," the book retailer said.

It also suggested that Islam was the religion that's being "targetted the most" by the media.

Mr Rasul has been known to maintain “exclusivist, hardline and extreme positions in Islam,” said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Tuesday after the announcement that his publications would be banned.



In a separate statement on Tuesday, Dr Yaacob had said authorities will not allow Mr Rasul's radical teachings and extremist ideology to take root in Singapore.

FIGHTING RADICAL IDEOLOGY ONLINE

On the sidelines of an event to launch a Hari Raya-themed train on Thursday, Dr Yaacob said religious authorities here must boost their presence online to reach out to young Malay-Muslims to counter radical ideology.

He pointed out that several young asatizahs already have programmes that are available online. "It's just a matter of making them popular and appealing to young Singaporeans," he said. "This is a battle for the hearts and minds of the young Malay-Muslim Singaporeans, especially in the online space."

Offline, the asatizahs have also been conducting religious classes for young Malay-Muslims and according to Dr Yaacob, some of the classes are large, drawing 700 to 800 people.



"No questions asked - you can come with your hijab, without your hijab, doesn't matter. We want to reach out to them to make them feel comfortable," the minister added.

His comments come two days after it was announced that a 24-year-old auxiliary police officer was detained under the Internal Security Act for planning to travel to Syria to take part in armed violence. Last Monday, it was revealed that 22-year-old infant-care assistant Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari was detained for radicalism under ISA.



Both are young Malay-Muslims and in both cases, their family and friends found out about their views and intentions but did not report them to the authorities.



"My appeal to the wider community is that there are resources within the community to help our young Malay-Muslim Singaporeans who may be affected by this radical ideology," Dr Yaacob reiterated.



"Please step forward, please keep us informed and we will do our very best to help them. We are not here to condemn them, we are here to save them."