Police investigating fight between 4 men at Peninsula Excelsior Hotel

SINGAPORE: Police said they are investigating a case involving four men who were caught on camera fighting at the lobby of Peninsula Excelsior Hotel along Coleman Street.

The video, which was posted by Facebook user Keh Zui on Monday (Dec 4), shows the men kicking, punching and throwing furniture at each other in the presence of onlookers.

One of them flung a chair while another used a small table to hit his opponent.

The men were also shouting in hokkien and chasing one another around the lobby.

As of Wednesday evening, the video was shared more than 2,200 times and had more than 296,000 views.

Police confirmed that a report was lodged over the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the hotel for comment.