Police investigating fire at McDonald's in Bedok North

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a fire which broke out at a McDonald's outlet in Bedok North on Wednesday (Sep 27). There were no reported injuries from the incident.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a case of mischief at Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at about 6.25pm on Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino, as well as an ambulance to the scene. SCDF officers then put out the fire using a dry powder extinguisher.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the fire broke out in the restaurant's toilet.

In a statement, McDonald's said customers and staff of the outlet were evacuated after the fire broke out. The restaurant resumed operations at 1.05am on Thursday, a spokesperson added.