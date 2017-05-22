Police investigating 'loud sound' at Sentosa Cove

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a report of a "loud sound" heard at Sentosa Cove on Monday (May 22) evening.

In a Facebook post, the police said that they had been alerted to a report of a "loud sound" at 6.40pm and that officers and rangers are at the scene. They appealed to anyone with more information to get in touch.

"The police are conducting checks at Sentosa Cove and there have been no abnormalities and injuries reported," the Singapore Police Force said in a subsequent Facebook update.

"The police are still determining the cause of the loud sound."

Anyone with more information regarding the incident can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Information can also be submitted online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or the SGSecure app. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

