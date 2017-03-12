Police investigating murder at Sentosa Gateway

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man who died after being stabbed in his head and back.



In a news release, police said that officers on patrol found him and another injured man at around 6am on Sunday (Mar 12) near an entertainment outlet at St James Power Station.

The two men, aged 28 and 34, were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) where the latter was pronounced dead at around 6.45am.

The 28-year-old man had sustained injuries to his head and is currently warded at SGH for medical treatment, SPF added.



The case has been classified as murder and investigations are ongoing.