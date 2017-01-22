Police investigating public assembly without permit at Sembawang Park

SINGAPORE: Thirty people, aged between 21 to 56, are being investigated for protesting in public without a permit, the police said in a news release on Sunday (Jan 22).



The group had gathered at Sembawang Park on Saturday, with some holding placards. Police said preliminary investigations found that they were there to show their support for “Jallikattu” and the ongoing protest in India against its ban.



Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming festival in which youths and men wrestle rampaging bulls, was banned by the Indian Supreme Court last year - prompting thousands to protest in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

In the news release, the police reiterated that foreigners had to abide by the nation's laws and not import politics of their home countries into Singapore. They added that those who broke the law would be dealt with firmly, and that their visas or work passes may be terminated where applicable.

Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal in Singapore.