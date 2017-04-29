Police investigating threatening letter to PM Lee, DPM Tharman

SSINGAPORE: The police are investigating a threatening letter sent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and other government leaders.



The police have confirmed that reports have been lodged but are unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the letter was written in English and had two hell notes attached to it.



The TODAY newspaper said in an online report that it had received a copy of the handwritten letter.



TODAY said the letter expressed anger that the Sungei Road flea market - which will be shut for development from July 11 - will not be relocated.



The letter, which was signed off by a "Koh Eng Khoon", also reportedly contained the following:



"Don't forget the 200 people and supporters. We only ask for this place. That's not much."



Channel NewsAsia understands that police raided the flat of Mr Koh Eng Khoon, the president of the Association for the Recycling of Second Hand Goods at Sungei Road flea market, on Friday night.

The iconic market is Singapore's largest and oldest flea market, and it has been operating since the 1930s.