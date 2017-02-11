Police looking into allegations of 'inappropriate comments' to woman reporting molest

SINGAPORE: The police are looking into allegations that one of its female officers made "inappropriate comments" while attending to a complaint regarding an alleged molest case, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Feb 10).

The authorities added that a 37-year-old man had been arrested for alleged outrage of modesty and was assisting with investigations.

The Police are aware of allegations that some inappropriate comments were made by a female Police officer, when... Posted by Singapore Police Force on Friday, 10 February 2017

The incident came to light after Facebook user Amanda Lai alleged in a post that her colleague was molested at a restaurant at Cross Street on Wednesday. The victim was reportedly accosted by two men as she was leaving the restroom, one of whom allegedly asked her to take her shirt off. When she refused, the man picked her up and molested her, Ms Lai said.

Ms Lai added that when the victim filed a police report the next day, she had to endure an "unpleasant" interview by an officer.

"Are you sure you want to do this? If this goes to court, you'll need to testify," the officer was quoted as saying.

After taking the victim's statement, the officer is also said to have asked: "Are you sure they weren't just trying to be friendly? You know, 'ang moh' (Caucasian) culture is different from ours."

"I'm most disappointed by the fact that the police officer who took my colleague's statement, didn't take her complaint seriously. I worry that they will do nothing," Ms Lai wrote in the post.

The post has been shared more than 1,500 times on Facebook as of Saturday evening.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, the suspect faces up to 10 years in jail and caning.