Police looking into alleged protest on board MRT train

SINGAPORE: Police are looking into an alleged protest on board an MRT train on Saturday (Jun 3) after a police report was lodged about the event.

The event was staged to protest against detentions under the Internal Security Act which took place in 1987. Twenty-two people were arrested during Operation Spectrum that year for allegedly plotting a Marxist conspiracy to overthrow the Government.

Saturday's incident saw blindfolded activists holding up a book titled 1987: Singapore's Marxist Conspiracy 30 Years On, which was launched last month by those detained under Operation Spectrum.

Social activist Jolovan Wham posted photos of activists holding up the book on the train on his personal Facebook profile on Saturday night. They have since been shared by other activists as well.

Police added that anyone with information about the protest can submit it online.

