Police nab man for online purchase scams

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a series of online purchase scams.

The police said in a news release on Wednesday (Nov 8) that they received multiple reports between August and October 2017, from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller who failed to deliver the items they had ordered and paid for.

The victims, who had responded to online advertisements selling smartphones, had collectively lost S$5,300.

The suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday, could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police have reminded the public to be wary of people selling items for prices that sound too good to be true. They also advised buyers to check the seller’s track record by reading reviews of their services or contact past customers.

"Buy goods only from authorised dealers. If advanced payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to only release your payment to the seller upon your receipt of the item," the Singapore Police Force said in its release, adding that whenever possible, buyers should pay only on delivery.

