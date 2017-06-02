Police officer who died in Serangoon accident 'a role model': K Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The Traffic Police officer who died in an accident along Serangoon Road on Thursday (Jun 1) was a "promising" Home Team officer and a role model, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam said he visited Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Nadzrie Matin's family on Friday afternoon to convey his deepest condolences.

"Exactly a year ago, yesterday, he was promoted to SSGT. He signed on after his National Service with the Singapore Police Force, and was attached to various Neighbourhood Police Centres before taking on a posting at the Traffic Police," Mr Shanmugam wrote.

Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin's funeral on Friday (Jun 2). (Photo: Say Xiangyu)

The minister added that SSGT Nadzrie's team mates are all deeply affected. "He was such a good officer," Mr Shanmugam said. "Courageous, and charged with a strong sense of justice. He saw it as his duty to serve a bigger purpose than just himself."

"We have lost a fine young man, a husband and a son - and a true son of Singapore. He will be missed and remembered by many."