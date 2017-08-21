Police release photos of e-bike rider in fatal hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE: Police on Monday (Aug 21) released photos of a man suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident last Thursday morning.

He is believed to be the rider of a power-assisted bike that hit a 78-year-old man outside McDonald's at Jalan Bukit Merah, towards Queensway, at about 6.35am on Aug 17.

Police said the e-bike rider left the scene before officers arrived.

The pedestrian had serious head injuries and died on Saturday, police added.



Police urged members of the public to come forward if they have any information on the accident. They can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online via the I-Witness portal. They can also lodge a police report at any Neighbourhood Police Centre or Neighbourhood Police Post. All information will be kept strictly confidential, police said.

Those found guilty in a hit-and-run accident could be fined up to S$3,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both on their first conviction. Repeat offenders could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

