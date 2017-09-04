Police report filed over man who fell ill after drinking omum water: HSA

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has filed a police report over the case of a man who was hospitalised after drinking Sri Ambikka Omum Water.

Channel NewsAsia understands the victim is 55-year-old named Gunalan Perumal. He suffered "throat and chest discomfort, together with swelling of his airways" after drinking the herbal water, according to an update on HSA's website dated Aug 10.

The drink had been purchased by the man's family member from a provision shop.

HSA said tests on the water that the patient drank found it to be "of high alkalinity, with a pH of more than 13". "A highly alkaline product may cause adverse reactions, including injuries or burns," HSA said.

It also said it had not received any other reports on adverse reactions to the Sri Ambikkas Omum Water, which is typically used for digestion and pain relief.

Responding to queries by Channel NewsAsia, a HSA spokesperson confirmed on Monday (Sep 4) that initial investigations have concluded it was "an isolated incident" and "not a product defect". The authority said no other drugs were detected in the sample.

"HSA has filed a police report and police are looking into it," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the shop involved, as well as the importer, have been told to quarantine and stop sales of all stocks of the water.