Police report lodged over remarks made by imam on Christians and Jews

SINGAPORE: A police report has been lodged over an imam's remarks on Christians and Jews, police confirmed on Tuesday (Feb 28).



A video posted on the Facebook page A Muslim Convert Once More, purportedly shows the imam making the comments in his Friday sermon on Jan 6. The poster, who signed off as Terence Helikoan Nunis, said the imam asked for "victory" over Christians and Jews and mentioned the same on Feb 24.

Mr Nunis wrote: "Islam is not at war with people of other faiths ... This is an unbecoming relic of a different age. We should not encourage this sort of thinking or condone this sort of supplications."

Police said investigations are ongoing and that they were unable to comment further on the case.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) for comment.