Police rescue maid dangling off 5th-floor railing in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper had to be pulled to safety on Wednesday morning (Dec 6) after she was seen dangling off a fifth-floor railing of a flat in Bukit Panjang.

The police said it was alerted at about 8am to a case of a woman standing on the ledge at Block 241 Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

"Upon arrival, the police officers together with two members of the public pulled the 24-year-old woman to safety,” the police added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman had accidentally locked herself in one of the rooms in the flat and was unable to open the door. She had climbed out of the flat in an attempt to get back in again.



​​​​​​​In a video widely circulated on social media, the woman - dressed simply in shorts and a T-shirt - is seen standing on the ledge outside the bedroom of a Housing Board flat. She can be seen reaching inside the window of the bedroom and pushing aside the curtains.

At this juncture, another woman – believed to be the helper’s employer – comes out of the flat and looks over the railing of the corridor.

She can be seen gesturing with her hands for the woman to come towards her.

Barefoot, the helper cautiously turns her body away from the bedroom window and gingerly walks the length of the ledge towards her employer, while holding on to the wall and window grilles for support.

When she approaches the end of the ledge, her employer reaches out to her, and the helper attempts to cross over to the wall under the corridor railing, presumably for her employer to pull her up to safety.

However, she mis-steps and is left hanging off the corridor railing with her feet dangling in the air.

The three-minute video clip shows the helper holding on to the railing for about 20 seconds, before the first of four police officers and a neighbour arrive to help pull her to safety.

The whole rescue took slightly more than a minute.

No one was taken to the hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.